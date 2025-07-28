Steelers' DeShon Elliott Says He Apologized to Aaron Rodgers for 'Retirement Home' Comments
Months after writing online that the Steelers should leave veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers "at the retirement home," Pittsburgh safety DeShon Elliott has apologized.
“I'm a troll," Eliott told reporters during media availability at camp this weekend, referring to his February comment. "He's an All-Pro and he's a GOAT. He's going to be a gold jacket guy one day. Honestly, when he got here, we communicated, we talked, he's a great person and a great football player, so [whatever] the media's put out there is B.S. I respect him a lot. I told him that I respect him, and I apologized to him for the things I was saying about him. Honestly, he's a great man and he has a great heart, so I appreciate him and he's funny as hell."
Elliott's initial comments arrived when speculation around Rodgers's next landing spot—and the Steelers' interest in the former Jets QB—first began to swirl. JPAFootball, a popular NFL aggregation account, had posted a graphic linking Rodgers to the Steel City, and Elliott was caught in the comments.
"Leave his ass at the retirement home," he wrote.
Safe to say the safety has now changed his tune, and is looking to be friends with his future Hall of Fame QB, rather than opps. It's also likely Rodgers never really cared in the first place—he doesn't seem concerned with what others think of him—but the Steelers have to be glad the two squashed the beef before the season begins in earnest.