Mike Tomlin Bluntly Addresses Rumors of Potential Trade Away From Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their sixth consecutive playoff game on Saturday in the AFC wild-card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, and the latest loss has fans questioning whether it is time for Tomlin and the Steelers to part ways after 18 years together.
With unfounded rumors about Tomlin potentially being a trade piece this offseason spreadingds, the Steelers coach refused to address it.
"I have no message. Save your time," Tomlin said, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
What Tomlin would answer to, however, was the frustration from the fans about the last half decade's worth of playoff disappointment.
"I have no response to that," Tomlin added, before elaborating further. "I understand the nature of what it is that we do, the attention and criticism that comes with it. I embrace it, to be honest with you. I enjoy the urgency that comes with what I do and what we do. I don't make excuses for failure. I own it. But I also feel like I'm capable. As long as I'm afforded an opportunity to do that, I'll continue. But I certainly understand [the fans'] frustrations. Probably more important than that, I share it."
Steelers fans have Tomlin to thank for the remarkable consistency over the last 18 years, as Pittsburgh has not had a single season under .500 during the entire tenure. However, the franchise only has one Super Bowl to show for it, which happened all the way back in 2008, and continues to move further and further in the rearview mirror.
But Tomlin's longevity and consistency are hard to argue against, so expect him back on the sidelines in Pittsburgh next season.