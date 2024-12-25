Steelers Fans Ripped Mike Tomlin for Not Challenging Questionable Chiefs Completion
During the Pittsburgh Steelers' Christmas Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin missed an opportunity to throw the challenge flag on what appeared to be a drop from Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown.
In the third quarter of the game, Brown initially looked like he hauled in a pass from Patrick Mahomes. The catch was called a completion on the field, but another view of the pass showed that the ball seemed to hit the ground, causing it to come out of Brown's hands, meaning Brown did not successfully complete the full process of the catch.
Tomlin did not take the opportunity throw a challenge flag after the catch, which resulted in criticism from several fans. The Chiefs would quickly run a subsequent play, so that he could not throw a late challenge.
Following the catch, the Chiefs would go on to score a touchdown on the same drive. Even if Tomlin did challenge the catch and it was overturned, the Chiefs still would have had the opportunity to convert for another first down on a subsequent play. The Chiefs would force a fumble on the Steelers' next possession, and go on to score another touchdown to take a three possession lead early in the fourth quarter.
Tomlin was not the only recipient of criticism for the play. NFL replay assist was also called out by several fans who noted that they also missed the opportunity to overturn what appeared to be an obvious mistake on the field.