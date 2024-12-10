Steelers WR George Pickens Injury Update 'Worse Than It Appeared'
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens missed the team's 27–14 win over the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday because of a hamstring injury, and it's looking like he could possibly be absent for this Sunday's matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Pickens is "doubtful" for the Pennsylvania teams' matchup. Tomlin was choosing to be cautious when not playing Pickens vs. the Browns, but his MRI shows the injury is "a bit worse than it appeared," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted.
Tomlin hasn't completely shut down Pickens's availability for Sunday's game, but it's leaning towards the receiver not competing. There will be more information to come out this week about his status.
If Pickens is deemed out for the contest, then receivers Mike Williams, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III will need to step up in his absence. Jefferson scored one touchdown vs. the Browns. Another player who really stood out was tight end Pat Freiermuth, who emulated a Pickens-esque touchdown celebration, too.
Through 12 games, Pickens has caught 55 of the 90 passes intended for him for 850 yards and three touchdowns. He's gotten into some trouble on the field here and there for unsportsmanlike conduct, which has handed the Steelers some costly penalties.