Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Makes Hilarious Comment Amid George Pickens’s Absence
Pat Freiermuth took a page out of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammate George Pickens's book on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
With Pickens out of the game due to a hamstring injury, Freiermuth jokingly admitted he needed to fill that hole on offense when it came to touchdown celebrations.
Pickens is known for getting fined or penalized on the field, especially when it comes to celebrating plays. He earned a 15-yard penalty last week for pointing a finger gun at the crowd after completing a first down, for example. These types of penalties have been a theme for a few players in the NFL this season, and Pickens is one of them.
So, when Freiermuth scored a 20-yard touchdown in the second half, he decided to punt the ball into the stands. This is an action the NFL commonly fines for, but Freiermuth didn't mind. He did it for Pickens.
“Someone had to get fined," Freiermuth said after the game, laughing.
Here's a video of his celebration.
We'll see if the NFL fines Freiermuth for his celebration. Regardless, his score helped the Steelers win 27–14 over an AFC North opponent to go 10–3 on the season.