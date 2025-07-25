Steelers GM Makes Teasing Comments on Aaron Rodgers’s Retirement: ‘He’s a Young 41’
Speculation never rests when Aaron Rodgers is on the team.
Just a few practices into Rodgers's first Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, the franchise's general manager, Omar Khan, made some brief but teasing comments about the 41-year-old's future with the team.
Rodgers himself addressed rumors of his potential retirement on his buddy Pat McAfee's show last month, and said he was "pretty sure" 2025 will be his last NFL season. "That's why we did the one-year deal," Rodgers said, referencing his contract with the Steelers.
But Khan appears to have other ideas—or at least signal that he was open to other ideas.
Khan was asked by Rich Eisen whether he could see a scenario in which Rodgers would plant his feet down for a "longer stay" in Pittsburgh.
"I mean, sure. Obviously, we have to see how the season goes. But absolutely, he's a young 41. We're obviously taking it year by year, and that's where we're at. We're not closing the door on anything," Khan said.
Such a tease.
Rodgers, who's coming off two years with the New York Jets and is a year-and-a-half removed from his season-ending Achilles injury, probably doesn't have too many starting-caliber years left in him. This could be it for the future Hall of Famer—or it could not.