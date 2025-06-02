Steelers Insider Shares Update on Timeline of T.J. Watt Contract Talks
Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been on the edge of their seats this offseason waiting for the team to extend star linebacker T.J. Watt, who is about to enter the final year of a five-year deal he signed in 2021.
Although the former Defensive Player of the Year said back in January that he wants to stay a Steeler, he has been open about his frustrations regarding the team's playoff woes; that, combined with an eyebrow-raising Instagram post in April, means fans have been antsy to get this guy paid and locked up longterm, lest he leave for more money or to chase rings.
As of June 2, there is still no deal. But team insider Gerry Dulac has shared a timeline update that might make Yinzers feel a bit better about the whole ordeal.
"The Steelers have been discussing a new contract with outside linebacker T.J. Watt with the expectation they will come to some agreement with the four-time All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year before the start of the regular season," Dulac reported Monday, citing sources.
He added that the hang-up, likely due to Watt's asking price, has probably been bolstered by two big factors: (1) the gargantuan new contract for Cleveland Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett, whose four-year, $160 million deal dwarfs the then-record-setting $112 million deal Watt signed in 2021; and (2) Pittburgh's trade for DK Metcalf, whose $150 million contract is the largest in Steelers history.
So now, with the market set but a lot of money already dedicated to receiver, "where does that leave Watt, their best defensive player and three-time team MVP?" Dulac asks.
An excellent question. No wonder there's no deal at the moment.
Still, per Dulac's reporting, it would seem that shouldn't be cause for alarm, at least not yet. Indeed, it sounds like the front office is expecting an end-of-summer resolution, so perhaps we should, too.