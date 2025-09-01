Steelers Make Contract Decision on Jaylen Warren Ahead of 2025 Season
The Steelers decided to keep running back Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh for a little while longer as they gave him a two-year extension on Monday, his agent Aura Sports Group first shared. The deal is worth $7 million this year and includes $12 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Warren is now locked down in Pittsburgh through the 2027 season as he was on a one-year deal heading into the 2025 season.
Warren was picked up by the Steelers in 2022 after he went undrafted. He's been seen as the secondary running back for all three of his seasons in Pittsburgh behind Najee Harris. However, Harris landed with the Chargers this offseason, opening up the top spot for Warren in 2025. Warren has yet to make a career start, but that streak will end this year as he's expected to be the starting running back.
The running back will also have a new quarterback to lead him for the fourth season in a row. This season, veteran Aaron Rodgers will lead the Steelers' offense. It'll be a totally new look and feel for the Steelers and Warren.
Through three seasons, Warren has played in 48 games and produced 1,674 yards and six touchdowns on 346 carries.