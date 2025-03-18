SI

Newest Steelers Pick-Up Posts Video Blasting 'Renegade' and Waving Terrible Towel

Oh, he's a bona fide Pittsburgher now.

Brigid Kennedy

NFL safety Juan Thornhill in a TikTok video posted March 17, 2025.
NFL safety Juan Thornhill in a TikTok video posted March 17, 2025. / Juan Thornhill / TikTok / Screensho
In this story:

Safe to say, new Pittsburgh Steelers safety Juan Thornhill is excited to be joining the black and gold.

After news of Thornhill's one-year deal with Pittsburgh broke on Monday afternoon, the 29-year-old pick-up posted a video to TikTok in which he ditches a hat representing his former club—the Cleveland Browns—and opts to instead pick up a Terrible Towel and blast some "Renegade."

Watch that pumped-up clip below:

The Steelers play "Renegade" by Styx when they need a big defensive play during the second half of a home game, so Thornhill will be hearing this banger a lot over the next year.

The safety comes to Pittsburgh after spending two years with the Browns, an AFC North division rival. Prior to that, he played four seasons in Kansas City, where he won two Super Bowls.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL