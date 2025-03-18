Newest Steelers Pick-Up Posts Video Blasting 'Renegade' and Waving Terrible Towel
Safe to say, new Pittsburgh Steelers safety Juan Thornhill is excited to be joining the black and gold.
After news of Thornhill's one-year deal with Pittsburgh broke on Monday afternoon, the 29-year-old pick-up posted a video to TikTok in which he ditches a hat representing his former club—the Cleveland Browns—and opts to instead pick up a Terrible Towel and blast some "Renegade."
Watch that pumped-up clip below:
The Steelers play "Renegade" by Styx when they need a big defensive play during the second half of a home game, so Thornhill will be hearing this banger a lot over the next year.
The safety comes to Pittsburgh after spending two years with the Browns, an AFC North division rival. Prior to that, he played four seasons in Kansas City, where he won two Super Bowls.