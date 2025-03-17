SI

Steelers Add Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Safety to Bolster Defense

The ex-Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs safety is signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

Brigid Kennedy

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill on Nov 21, 2024.
Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill on Nov 21, 2024. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers have picked up free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a one-year deal, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported early Monday evening. After two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Thornhill now moves on to an AFC North division rival, where he joins a standout defense led by defensive tackle Cam Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt.

Thornhill was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 draft. He won two Super Bowls during his four seasons in Arrowhead, then left for Cleveland in 2023.

This past season, Thornhill recorded 49 total tackles (31 solo, 18 assists), three passes defended and one tackle for loss across 11 games played; he missed time due to a calf injury. The Browns terminated his contract with a post-June 1 designation on March 12.

In other recent defensive moves, the Steelers last week struck a two-year deal with former New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols and alsosigned ex-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion Darius Slay at the same position.

