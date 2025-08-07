Steelers Kicker Chris Boswell Is Quietly Seeking a New Contract Extension
Cam Heyward isn't the only Steeler quietly looking for a new contract extension. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on Thursday that Pittsburgh's longtime kicker Chris Boswell is "privately" seeking a new contract.
Despite leading the NFL with most made field goals (41) and in field goal percentage (93.2%), on top of making 100% of his extra-point attempts, Boswell was the lowest paid kicker in the Steelers' division, the AFC North, last season.
Boswell signed a contract three years ago that is set to expire after the 2026 season. Back when he signed that extension in 2022, he tied the Ravens' Justin Tucker as the top paid kickers in the league.
Boswell's average annual salary comes out to $5 million. His contract ranks him 10th in average annual pay among kickers in the league per Spotrac. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has the biggest contract amongst kickers, earning $6.4 million annually.
The 34-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career with the Steelers, and he's still performing extremely well, so it's likely the Steelers will want to keep Boswell around. Through 91 career games, Boswell's made 272 of his 309 attempted field goals for an 88% success rate. He's also made 311 of 326 extra point attempts.