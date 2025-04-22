Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Signs RFA Tender Ahead of NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender.
What this essentially means is that Warren is eligible for free agency, but now the Steelers have the right to match any offers that are headed Warren's way. He becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Warren's been on the Steelers roster for the past three seasons, mainly serving as the backup to Najee Harris, who just signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Warren has yet to make a start, but already had a healthy workload in Pittsburgh for an RB2, and should be an even more important piece of the offense now with Harris gone. Coach Mike Tomlin believes Warren is ready to be RB1 heading into the season.
"I certainly feel comfortable with his ability to do so," Tomlin said on Tuesday before Warren's contract was announced. "... I know he is really excited about his opportunity. I don't think myself, or anyone within the organization, questions his talents in regards to managing the ability to manage potentially that role."
In Warren's career, he's appeared in 48 games and completed 346 carries for 1,674 yards and six touchdowns, along with catching 127 receptions for 894 yards.