Dan Orlovsky: Steelers Moving on From Mike Tomlin 'Dumbest' Idea of NFL Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs again this season, but they'll need to pull an upset to avoid another first-round loss as they are 10-point underdogs to their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
With many NFL coaches being fired this week after the conclusion of the regular season, it sparked some conversation around whether Steelers coach Mike Tomlin should be looking for a new landing spot after 18 years in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers don't change coaches often, to say the least. Since the NFL's modern era began in 1970, there's only been three coaches in Pittsburgh including Tomlin. The Steelers giving up Tomlin seems unlikely, especially as the coach doesn't really seem to be the problem.
Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky argued about these points on ESPN's First Take on Thursday. Smith wondered whether Pittsburgh is contemplating if "a new voice and a new vision required." However, Orlovsky made sure to emphasize that if Tomlin were to leave Pittsburgh, it would likely be the coach's decision, not the organization's. They'd be "dumb" to let him go, he says.
"Do I think the Steelers should entertain trading Mike Tomlin? ... I think it's the dumbest thing I've heard in the NFL this season, that the Steelers should entertain moving on from Mike Tomlin," Orlovsky said.
Orlovsky explained how the problem in Pittsburgh is not Tomlin, it's the quarterback situation. Since the Steelers last won a playoff game in the 2016 season, they've dealt with a declining Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after the 2021 season, and then four different starting quarterbacks in Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields and now Russell Wilson. The last few years have been a major change for the Steelers after Roethlisberger started for 18 seasons.
Saturday's wild-card game vs. the Ravens will likely hold important implications for the Steelers moving forward, and it's likely the organization will focus on the quarterback situation over Tomlin's future. Tomlin just signed a three-year extension in June, too. We'll see what happens this offseason.