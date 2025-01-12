Steelers Reportedly Not Moving On From Mike Tomlin After Late Season Collapse
As the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round of the postseason, greater calls for the Steelers to move on from head coach Mike Tomlin emerged. The Steelers suffered another first-round playoff exit, and ended the 2024 season on a five-game losing streak.
To some, Tomlin's tenure at the helm of Pittsburgh has grown stale. He has not led the team to a postseason victory since 2016, and they always seem to be "good," but not "good enough" to win it all.
Perhaps what's most notable is the Steelers seemed to lack their tough, physical style of play toward the end of the season—the kind of play that has defined blue-collar Pittsburgh football since the 1970s dynasty days. Linebacker Patrick Queen admitted the team got too "comfortable" during their losing streak, which was evident as the Steelers allowed 300 rushing yards to the Ravens on Saturday.
Even so, the Steelers are reportedly sticking with Tomlin as their head coach, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Steelers' decision is not surprising. The franchise has seen incredible success under Tomlin, who led them to a Super Bowl championship in just his second season as head coach. The Steelers are regularly in the playoff hunt, and Tomlin's never had a losing season, even while coaching a team still looking for their long-term answer at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired.
Outside of Tomlin's success, the Steelers are a patient franchise. They have only had three head coaches since hiring Chuck Noll in 1969, including Tomlin. It would be out of character for them to move on from Tomlin at this point.
ESPN's Adam Schefter addressed rumors that another team could trade for Tomlin on Sunday, noting that Tomlin would have to approve of any potential trade since his contract includes a no-trade clause. Schefter added that the Steelers have not given 'any indication' that they want to move on from Tomlin at this point.