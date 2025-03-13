Steelers Officially Announce DK Metcalf's New Jersey Number After Trade
Say goodbye to No. 14—DK Metcalf will be sporting a new jersey number as in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform.
The Steelers officially announced the signing of Metcalf on Thursday, and with that, revealed that the star receiver will be donning No. 4 in 2025. The team posted an edited picture of Metcalf in the black and gold wearing his new number.
Pittsburgh already has a No. 14 on its roster in receiver George Pickens. Now fans are questioning if Pickens wouldn't budge when it comes to changing his number, or if Metcalf even asked to keep it knowing that Pickens sported No. 14 on the team already.
It was likely tough for Metcalf to part ways with No. 14 as he's been wearing the number since his high school days. He wore No. 14 in college at Ole Miss, and of course during his six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Regardless, Metcalf may have to change his social media handles soon as they all contain 14 in them. At least he only has to take out the one to make it a four.