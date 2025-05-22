Steelers Owner Reiterates Team’s Stance On Aaron Rodgers Timeline
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have still not come to an agreement over a potential contract that would see the 41-year-old play in the Steel City for his 21st NFL season.
It's been widely reported that Rodgers would end up in Pittsburgh, but with OTAs beginning next week, the veteran quarterback remains unsigned.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Steelers owner Art Rooney II was asked for an update on the situation with Rodgers. Having previously declared that the team would wait "not forever, but a little while longer" on April 1, Rooney didn't have much of an update on the situation, referring instead to his past remarks.
"A little while longer. I'll say the same thing," Rooney said, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
As it stands, Pittsburgh would enter the season with Mason Rudolph as its starting quarterback, and sixth-round pick Will Howard as the backup. It's not a quarterback room that inspires much confidence, so getting Rodgers in the building could help provide both experience and a veteran presence.
Still, as the situation continues to drag on, it remains unclear just how close the two sides are to an agreement, and whether Rodgers will even suit up in 2025 at all. Rooney insists the Steelers are willing to wait a bit longer, but just how long they can stay patient remains to be seen.