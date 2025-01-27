Steelers Owner Gives Blunt Assessment of QB Position Before Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some decisions to make this offseason.
After entering 2024 with short-term deals for two former starting quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, team owner Art Rooney says that it’s time for the QB room to pick a direction, and while he isn’t sure how the dust will settle when the offseason is finished, he knows things will look different.
"I wouldn't close the door, but I'd say it's probably unlikely," Rooney said Monday when asked of the likelihood of both Wilson and Fields returning. "I think both of them see themselves as starters and I don't know that they want to share the same job again next year. So, I would say most likely we probably don't wind up bringing them both back."
Rooney said he wants the team to bring back one of the two QBs, but didn’t go into details as to which direction he was leaning.
"They're both capable quarterbacks, and my preference would be to sign one of them," Rooney said. "So that'll be the priority, and I think that will give us the best opportunity to move forward.”
While Rooney was complimentary of both quarterbacks and their talents, he stressed that the Steelers were also ready to look wherever opportunity presented itself to improve at the position.
"We've got a whole quarterback room to fill, and so there's jobs open in there,” Rooney said. “I wouldn't be surprised if we look in the draft as well either this year or next, and so that's got to be the priority."
Fields opened the season as the Steelers starting quarterback while Wilson dealt with an injury, but later ceded the job to Wilson. After a hot start under center for the former Seahawks and Broncos QB, Wilson and the Steelers closed the season with five straight losses, including a playoff elimination at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.
Wilson said earlier this week that it would be his preference to remain in Pittsburgh next year, but at 36, the Steelers might decide to stick with Fields, who has a decade less of NFL wear and tear on his body.