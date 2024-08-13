Steelers Have Potential Trade for 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk in Place, per Report
The Brandon Aiyuk saga continues to drag on for the San Francisco 49ers, but a wrinkle was thrown into things on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have a deal in place to land the 26-year-old receiver if the 49ers decide to go in that direction.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting the Steelers have a trade in place with San Francisco to acquire Aiyuk. He added that Pittsburgh is "in a good place" on an Aiyuk contract extension. The 49ers have offered Aiyuk a long-term deal to keep him, but he hasn't accepted it.
Pittsburgh has been Aiyuk's most likely destination for a few weeks, as he would fill a huge need for the roster. The Steelers are without a top wideout, and he would represent a massive upgrade to the current receiving corps.
Aiyuk was named second-team All-Pro last season as he racked up 75 receptions for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He also set a career mark at 17.9 yards per reception. He was a huge part of San Francisco's march to Super Bowl LVIII, catching nine passes for 149 yards and a score in the postseason.
The 49ers have thus far balked at giving Aiyuk the long-term deal he's seeking. The former first-round pick is entering the final season of his rookie deal and is slated to make $14.1 million in 2024. It's not surprising that he wants a long-term commitment.
According to Rapoport, he may get the deal he seeks, but it could be coming from the Steelers.