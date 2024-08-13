SI

Steelers Have Potential Trade for 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk in Place, per Report

Pittsburgh reportedly has the pieces in place to land Aiyuk.

Ryan Phillips

Dec 31, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Brandon Aiyuk saga continues to drag on for the San Francisco 49ers, but a wrinkle was thrown into things on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have a deal in place to land the 26-year-old receiver if the 49ers decide to go in that direction.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting the Steelers have a trade in place with San Francisco to acquire Aiyuk. He added that Pittsburgh is "in a good place" on an Aiyuk contract extension. The 49ers have offered Aiyuk a long-term deal to keep him, but he hasn't accepted it.

Pittsburgh has been Aiyuk's most likely destination for a few weeks, as he would fill a huge need for the roster. The Steelers are without a top wideout, and he would represent a massive upgrade to the current receiving corps.

Aiyuk was named second-team All-Pro last season as he racked up 75 receptions for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He also set a career mark at 17.9 yards per reception. He was a huge part of San Francisco's march to Super Bowl LVIII, catching nine passes for 149 yards and a score in the postseason.

The 49ers have thus far balked at giving Aiyuk the long-term deal he's seeking. The former first-round pick is entering the final season of his rookie deal and is slated to make $14.1 million in 2024. It's not surprising that he wants a long-term commitment.

According to Rapoport, he may get the deal he seeks, but it could be coming from the Steelers.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

