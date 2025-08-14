Steelers Name Starting Quarterback for Preseason Game vs. Buccaneers
The Steelers will compete in their second preseason game on Saturday when they face the Buccaneers. There was a question regarding who would be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback this weekend after Aaron Rodgers, the QB1 for 2025, didn't play at all.
Rodgers won't compete again this weekend, likely in order to keep him healthy. Like last weekend, the Steelers will start Mason Rudolph vs. Tampa Bay.
Rudolph participated in two drives during last weekend's 31-25 win. On his first drive, he threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Washington. Rudolph finished the game with 84 yards and completed 9 of 10 pass attempts. It was a strong outing for the backup quarterback.
Skylar Thompson stepped in after Rudolph and finished out the game for Pittsburgh. He completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson will likely take over for Rudolph again this weekend.
The Steelers' rookie quarterback Will Howard is unlikely to play again this weekend as he's recovering from a broken pinky he suffered on his throwing hand. He's listed as the third-string quarterback on the Steelers' depth chart even though he hasn't had any official playing time.