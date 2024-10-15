Steelers QB Russell Wilson Expected to Start Sunday Night vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to take first-team reps in practice this week and start on Sunday night against the New York Jets, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
While Pelissero indicated that Wilson is in line to start, head coach Mike Tomlin stopped short of officially naming him the starter during Tuesday's media availability.
"Over the course of the week, I got comfortable with his ability to display his health. He's in consideration this week. We'll see where that leads up," Tomlin said.
The 35-year-old Wilson has not played this season for the Steelers due to a calf strain, but is now close to 100% and is expected to take the reigns from Justin Fields, who led the team to a 4-2 start to the season.
Fields has filled in well for Wilson in his absence, as he's completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,106 yards and five passing touchdowns to one interception. He has also added 231 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground as well.
While the Steelers have done just enough to win several games this season, the passing game still has left something to be desired. The Steelers are hoping that Wilson can provide a bit more through the air to untap that portion of the offense.
Worst case, the Steelers can always go back to Fields, who has done a fine job in Wilson's absense.
In 15 games last season with the Denver Broncos, Wilson completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions.