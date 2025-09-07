Steelers Reach New Contract With Star Cam Heyward on Eve of Season Opener
The Pittsburgh Steelers and star defensive lineman Cam Heyward have agreed to a revised contract that will pay the 36-year-old up to $18 million this season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Heyward's contract adds over $3 million worth of incentives for this season, and the team and Heyward were able to get the deal over the finish line ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Jets.
Heyward will start on Sunday.
Heyward, a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and team captain, is entering his 15th professional season with the Steelers. In 211 career games, Heyward has recorded 718 total tackles and 88.5 sacks.
Heyward had been a hold-in at camp, sitting out the preseason as he sought a new contract. Heyward was named First-Team All-Pro last season for the first time since 2021, and wanted a reworked contract in his late 30s as a result.