Steelers Rumored to Have 'Mutual Interest' With Darius Slay Jr.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are engaged in contract discussions with Super Bowl LIX champion Darius Slay Jr. following his announced release from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, an agreement is not yet final but there is "mutual interest" between the two parties.
Though Slay had one year remaining on his contract, the Eagles have opted to release him to free up space for younger defensive stars. Slay had said after the fact that he would be open to returning to Philly if the sides could agree on the financial side of things.
Now, however, he could be heading to the other side of the state to join forces with a storied defense that, despite its reputation, could use a bit of bolstering. In comments after his release, the 34-year-old cornerback had said he would like to play at least one more year in the league.
In 2024, Slay recorded 49 total tackles, one forced fumble, and 13 passes defended across 14 games.