Steelers Sign Former Starter From Archrival Ravens During Training Camp
The Steelers signed veteran safety Chuck Clark to the team on Friday. He was already present at Friday's training camp.
Clark began his NFL career on the Ravens for the first six seasons, which happen to be the Steelers' AFC North archrival. He didn't play in the 2023 season after he tore his ACL. Then, in 2024, Clark played for the Jets with now-Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Clark is the second safety the Steelers have signed this offseason. Funny enough, the Steelers signed safety Juan Thornhill back in March from another AFC North team, the Browns. It helps that both Clark and Thornhill already know the division well.
In Clark's 108 career games, in which he started in 75, and has recorded 429 tackles, 260 solo tackles, nine tackles for a loss, five interceptions and one returned for a touchdown. He also has 34 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 4.5 sacks.