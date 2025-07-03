Steelers Sign GM Omar Khan to Three-Year Extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed general manager Omar Khan to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. Khan is now locked in as the team's general manager through the 2028 season.
"I would like to thank [Steelers president] Art Rooney II for his support," Khan said in a statement. "I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans."
Khan is in his fourth year as the Steelers' general manager, after taking over the position from Kevin Colbert in 2022. Khan has spent nearly his entire career with the Steelers' front office. Prior to becoming the team's general manager in 2022, he had worked multiple roles in the team's front office since joining the organization in 2001.
It's been a busy offseason for Khan, who has executed multiple big trades including acquiring D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, sending George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, and trading Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Additionally, the Steelers signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal last month. Now, Khan gets a new deal of his own two months prior to the 2025 season.