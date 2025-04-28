Steelers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver Robert Woods to One-Year Contract
Pittsburgh will be Woods's fifth team in 13 seasons.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran wide receiver Robert Woods to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Woods's contract will pay him $2 million in 2025.
Woods played in 15 games last season for the Houston Texans, catching 20 passes for 203 yards. It was the first time in his career that he did not find the end zone.
Woods has played in 171 career games for five franchises, including the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, the Texans and now, the Steelers.
He has caught 683 passes for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns. His production has steadily declined since his last 1,000+ yard season in 2019, but the 33-year-old is hoping to prove he still has something left in the tank.
