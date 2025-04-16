Steelers 'Still Have No Idea' Whether Aaron Rodgers Will Be Their Next Quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers.
During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini updated viewers on Pittsburgh's pursuit of Rodgers, and the situation is still puzzling a few months in.
"This has been going on for months. This has been going on since Aaron Rodgers had conversations with the Minnesota Vikings," Russini said. "They made a decision as an organization to say 'Nope, we're closing that door' but they haven't shut it. They haven't completely said it's off the table."
Then she got into the situation with the Steelers.
"I can tell you I spoke to Pittsburgh this morning, no updates," Russini said. "Think about this, no updates right now as we're a week out from the draft. They still have no idea whether or not Aaron Rodgers is gonna sign with them. They still want him, but I just think Aaron knows he's got the leverage in this situation here, and he may just sit this thing out and wait."
Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during a disappointing 2024 season with the Jets. New York opted to move on after the season, following a campaign in which head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were fired.
Now the Steelers are sitting around waiting for the 41-year-old four-time MVP to give them an answer.