Steelers Trade for Patriots Veteran Safety After DeShon Elliott Injury
The Patriots made two defensive trades back-to-back on Tuesday, first sending pass rusher Keion White to the 49ers, then sending safety Kyle Dugger to the Steelers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. In return, Pittsburgh sent a 2026 sixth-round pick and received a 2026 seventh-round pick along with Dugger.
Pittsburgh likely picked up Dugger in order to replace DeShon Elliott on the roster after their safety suffered a knee injury causing him to be considered "week-to-week," coach Mike Tomlin said earlier on Tuesday. Elliott will be placed on the injured reserve list in order to make room for Dugger, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Dugger had lost his every-week starting role in New England this season after being the starting safety the past four seasons, though he did start his two most recent appearances for the franchise. Over the course of his five-plus seasons with the Patriots, Dugger started in 69 of 81 games he played in.
Through four starts and seven games this season, Dugger registered 17 total tackles. Ahead of the 2024 season, the Patriots signed Dugger to a four-year, $58 million extension, and now he heads to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers play the Colts on Sunday, and there's a chance Dugger will get the start.