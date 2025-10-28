SI

Patriots Trade Veteran Pass Rusher to Niners

Keion White is on the move after losing his starting job.

The Patriots have traded defensive end Keion White to the 49ers.
The Patriots are trading veteran defensive end Keion White and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday.

White became replaceable after losing his starting job at defensive end. The Patriots have been rolling Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson as their two primary pass rushers, and White's production has curbed in 2025.

The 26-year-old White is a former second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Georgia Tech, and finishes his tenure in New England playing in 38 games, including 18 starts, across his two-plus seasons.

White tallied 88 combined tackles, including 10 for loss, to go along with six sacks, 21 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and eight passes defended.

The Niners are betting on White to return to his 2024 production level with a fresh start. He recorded five sacks and seven tackles for loss a year ago.

