ESPN Analyst Questions Steelers' Veteran-Heavy Offseason Moves
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put together a veteran-heavy roster heading into training camp with the addition of Aaron Rodgers headlining the major changes for the team that went 10–7 and lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card last season.
The Steelers also signed Darius Slay and show no signs of moving on from T.J. Watt. They aren't getting any younger and haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season. That's why ESPN's Damien Woody is skeptical they have a team that can win big games this year. Woody explained the issues with the roster on Tuesday's edition of Get Up.
"If this is three years ago, I would have been much more excited to be honest with you," Woody said while laughing. "Listen, if you look at the totality of all the moves that the Pittsburgh Steelers have made, quite honestly they've gotten older at a lot of the critical positions that's required to win big-time football games. You've got 41-year old Aaron Rodgers. Darius Slay is like the second-oldest cornerback in the National Football League. He's 30, he's in his mid-30's. Cam Hayward is 36. T.J. Watt is a very good player. He's 30. All these guys, big name guys, but they're up there in age. In a 17-game slate if you want to make a run the number one thing that you've got to deal with is health. Can these guys stay healthy enough to make a run for the Pittsburgh Steelers? I'm highly skeptical of that playing itself out."
Training camp begins in a few short weeks. Hopefully the stars are getting their rest.