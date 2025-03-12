SI

Darius Slay's Reported Contract Details With Steelers After Release From Eagles

The Eagles released him after five seasons last week.

Madison Williams

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay warms up for Super BowL LIX.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay warms up for Super BowL LIX. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to a one-year, fully-guaranteed $10 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles released Slay last week after five seasons that concluded with a win in Super Bowl LIX last month. It was thought he would either return to the Eagles on a new contract or potentially return to the Detroit Lions, where he spent the first seven years of his career.

Slay's signing comes right after the Steelers signed former New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols on Wednesday as well. Pittsburgh's other big move so far was trading for star receiver DK Metcalf over the weekend.

Last season, Slay totaled 49 tackles with 39 of them being solo tackles. He forced one fumble and had one fumble recovery. In four postseason games, Slay had 14 tackles and one interception, which came in the wild-card game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL