Darius Slay's Reported Contract Details With Steelers After Release From Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to a one-year, fully-guaranteed $10 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
The Philadelphia Eagles released Slay last week after five seasons that concluded with a win in Super Bowl LIX last month. It was thought he would either return to the Eagles on a new contract or potentially return to the Detroit Lions, where he spent the first seven years of his career.
Slay's signing comes right after the Steelers signed former New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols on Wednesday as well. Pittsburgh's other big move so far was trading for star receiver DK Metcalf over the weekend.
Last season, Slay totaled 49 tackles with 39 of them being solo tackles. He forced one fumble and had one fumble recovery. In four postseason games, Slay had 14 tackles and one interception, which came in the wild-card game vs. the Green Bay Packers.