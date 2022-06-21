20 of 24 Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson Settled

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him for sexual assault. The plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced the news in a statement.

"Today, I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled," Buzbee said. "We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed."

The terms of the settlements were not released and the names of three of the four women who remain unsettled were not named in the statement. The first accuser, Ashley Solis, is part of the four.

Buzbee started the statement by calling Solis a hero for stepping forward.

"The cases against Deshaun Watson started with one phone call, from one brave and strong woman," Buzbee said. "That woman was Ashley Solis. At the time of that call she was just one of the hundreds of calls seeking legal assistance that our firm gets weekly. Even though she was originally turned away by our screening process, my staff insisted that I personally speak with her. I'm glad she persisted.

The NFL has yet to hand down a suspension for Watson, but it's reported that he will likely be looking at a season-long ban from the league.

