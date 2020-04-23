AllSteelers
2020 NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

Noah Strackbein

We're finally here. 

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. EST from, well, Roger Goodell's basement. 

The crew at AllSteelers - including Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin - will be with you all day and night to provide updates and reactions from everything happening at the NFL Draft. 

We want you to get involved in the conversation as well. 

Who do you think the Steelers select with their 49th pick? 

Let us know by dropping your thoughts in the comments below. 

Live Blog:

Druin NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Final Mock

Draft day is finally here. With updated information, we take a look at Donnie Druin's final mock draft before the 2020 NFL Draft begins.

Donnie Druin

Three Draft Prospects the Steelers Can't Pass Up On

The Pittsburgh Steelers will watch the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping these three players fall to their second-round pick.

Connor Deitrich

2020 NFL Draft Prop Bets to Follow

Placing money on one of the NFL's biggest days? Take a look at which prop bets are likely to hit when the 2020 NFL Draft gets underway.

Donnie Druin

Around The 412: Steelers Draft Preview With Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin

Prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft by joining Around The 412 and special hosts, Donnie Druin and Noah Strackbein, to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers' draft plans.

Around The 412

Madden Trolls Ravens, Lamar Jackson For Leaking Cover Athlete

Madden made every Pittsburgh Steelers fan's day by sending a shot at the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Announce Donation Through NFL's Draft-A-Thon

The Pittsburgh Steelers are joining teams throughout the NFL in donating to COVID-19 relief through the NFL's Draft-A-Thon.

Noah Strackbein

Odds Say Steelers Go Offense With First Pick

If you're betting on the Pittsburgh Steelers' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, odds say to switch up their 10-year trend.

Noah Strackbein

Evaluating Numeric Trade Value of Steelers' Second-Round Pick

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers want to move up or down in the second round, what would a potential trade look like?

Donnie Druin

Live Around The 412: Steelers Draft Preview

Join Around The 412 and AllSteelers writers Donnie Druin and Noah Strackbein to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 NFL Draft plans.

Around The 412

SI: Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Preview

Take a look inside the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 NFL Draft plans and the positions they're looking to add.

Noah Strackbein