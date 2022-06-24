Steelers LB T.J. Watt Predicted to Break Single-Season Sack Record (Again)

Attempt two at the sack record could be easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker.

There's a pretty hefty debate about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt broke or tied the NFL's single-season sack record in 2021. But this season, he's expected to own it himself.

According to Bleacher Report, Watt is the "clear front-runner" to break the record in 2022. That record remains 22.5 sacks, which Watt tied last season in just 15 games.

"Unless new Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin takes a surprisingly conservative approach, though, Watt feels like the clear front-runner for this milestone," BR wrote.

Watt is just 26-years-old and told media during mini camp that he feels there's plenty more in the tank moving forward.

"I feel that I have so much more to give to the game," Watt said. "I am definitely not satisfied. I am trying to continue to grow and be one of the best who ever played this game."

Joking with Watt's teammate, Tyson Alualu, in the locker room a few weeks ago, I asked if Watt will break the record this season. He smiled, laughed and said "he already broke it."

That debate could be over after this season.

