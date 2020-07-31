AllSteelers
AllSteelers Notebook: July 31

Noah Strackbein

AllSteelers Notebook brings all the Steelers highlights from the week. News, column, scouting reports, and podcasts from everything black and yellow.

News 

GM Report

Scouting Report

News

Scouting Report: Steelers' CB Depth Holds Three Levels of Competition

The starters, backups, and new guys. The Steelers' cornerback depth chart has layers heading into camp.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Chase Claypool Prepared for All Aspects of Training Camp

Steelers rookie Chase Claypool has an idea of how to showcase his talent in training camp, and understands the guidelines the team has put in place for their players.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin: Actions Off Field Could Be 'Detrimental' to Team

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he's using catch-phrases to address how important staying safe off the field is this season.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin: Rookie Agenda Hasn't Change, Expectations Have

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to evaluate his rookies, but is following his development process as much as possible during a unique offseason.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Place CB Justin Layne on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Layne is the second member of the Steelers to be placed on the list.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Not Counting Out Rookie Contribution Early in Season

Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner isn't optimistic about his rookies playing early in the season, but he isn't excluding the possibility.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger 'Chomping at the Bit' to Play, Steelers Ready to Put Veteran Group Back on Field

Big Ben is about to throw in front of coaches and the Steelers are gearing up for the return of their veteran offense.

Noah Strackbein

Scouting Report: Steelers Safety Depth Runs Thin, But Could Be Used to Fill a Void

The Steelers safety position will rely on expanding Minkah Fitzpatrick, moving Marcus Allen, and waiting on Terrell Edmunds in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

T.J. Watt Lands at Number on 25 NFL Top 100 List

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt hears his name called as the 25th best player on the NFL Top 100 list.

Donnie Druin

Minkah Fitzpatrick Lands at Number 35 on NFL Top 100 List

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick finds himself at number 35 on the NFL Top 100 list.

Donnie Druin