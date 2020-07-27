AllSteelers
Cameron Heyward Listed at No. 84 on NFL Top 100 List

Donnie Druin

Pittsburgh Steelers DE Cam Heyward landed on the NFL Top 100's list on Sunday night, ranking as the 84th best player in the league for the upcoming season. 

The list, annually voted on and comprised exclusively of players in the league, ranks the NFL's top players from 100-1 over a three day stretch, with the list unveiling the top players on Tuesday night.  

Heyward, widely regarded as one of the best at his position, enters a contract year after registering two turnovers, nine sacks and 83 total tackles in 2019. Heyward's 23 quarterback hits in 2019 was the most in his career thus far. Heyward has missed just one game in the previous three seasons in Pittsburgh

"I've played Cameron Heyward twice a year for my whole career" said Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Joel Bitonio on the show. "He's savy. He's smart... He might not get as many accolades as the other guys, but the way he plays the game... He's a smart player, he's a strong player, and that bull-rush of his is one of the hardest in the league to stop."

With Ben Roethlisberger already ruled out of the top 100, we look forward to potentially seeing the likes of T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick later down the road. 

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

