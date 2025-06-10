Stefon Diggs Was Asked About Infamous Boat Video During Patriots Press Conference
The New England Patriots held mandatory mini camp this week and newly acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs was among those in attendance. Diggs was also in attendance for OTAs last week following a viral video from Memorial Day where he was seen partying on a boat.
Diggs spoke to reporters on Tuesday and was asked about the video, as well as the bag which contained "an unknown pink substance," in the words of NBC News. Diggs did not have any specific details to share, but didn't assure the press that there had been conversations with coach Mike Vrabel about the video and its contents.
“I want to be as candid with you as possible but I kind of have a thing where I talk about my personal life with people I don’t know personally. I'm pretty sure everybody here, men and women, are great people, but you know what I'm saying, I try to keep my personal life personal," Diggs said. "I had a conversation with Vrabes obviously and I’m gonna echo everything he said. He told me he's hoping everybody is making good decisions. And I had a conversation with people in the building as well. So everything else is everything else. The particulars is all internal.”
Another reporter asked "what was in the bag" as a follow-up. You can hear that answer in the second half of this video.
“Obviously it’s a conversation that’s happening internal, which I can’t have too much of a conversation about it," said Diggs. "I’ve been in this league 10 years. You can format your question many different ways, I’m obviously going to answer it the same way.”
For now the Patriots seem to be on the same page about the incident and appear ready to move on.