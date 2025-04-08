Stefon Diggs Unveils New Uniform Number He'll Wear for New England Patriots
Stefon Diggs has a new team in the New England Patriots and will sport a fresh uniform number, as revealed by the team on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon. Diggs, who wore No. 14 with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bulls en route to four Pro Bowls and establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in the game, will wear No. 8 with the Patriots in 2025. Diggs donned No. 1 for the Houston Texans for his injury-shortened season with the team last year.
It looks a bit strange not seeing the No. 14 on Diggs's chest but a new beginning is a chance to reinvent one's self.
Diggs is looking to rebound from a disappointing '24 campaign in which he was only able to get on the field for eight games, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Drake Maye is looking for all the offensive weaponry he can find as he looks to improve on a stellar rookie campaign and 17 contests with Diggs as an option would go a long way.