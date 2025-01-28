SI

Stephen A. Smith Argues Why Steelers Should Retain Justin Fields Over Russell Wilson

There will be a change in the Steelers' quarterback room in 2025 one way or another.

Madison Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson warm up before a game.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson warm up before a game. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The question of who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback in 2025 is a big one this offseason as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to become free agents.

Will the Steelers retain both of them, one of them or neither of them, starting from scratch again? The answer is still unclear. However, Steelers owner Art Rooney said it was "unlikely" the team would bring back both of them. Wilson has made it known how he wants to remain with the Steelers, even possibly ending his career with them.

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season following 18 years in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have started five different quarterbacks trying to figure out who the next face of the franchise is. No one has seemed to work out yet.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith argued on Tuesday's First Take that the Steelers likely need to start over again in 2025, but if they had to keep any quarterback, they should prioritize re-signing Fields.

"I would lean towards Fields ahead of Wilson because I think Wilson's showed us who he is and what he has," Smith said. "I think Fields is younger, the cap hit obviously wouldn't be as onerous, because of that, it gives you your flexibility."

Smith went on to argue how retaining linebacker T.J. Watt should be the team's "No. 1 priority," so having a cheaper quarterback like Fields on the team would help sign Watt, and other players, to an extension before he becomes a free agent in 2026.

He also emphasized how the team would have to work with developing Fields if they choose to keep him. Smith noted he doesn't know of any quarterbacks currently on the market who would be more appealing to Pittsburgh than the two they already have, so that's another thing to consider.

We'll see what the Steelers end up doing this offseason, but there will be change in the quarterback room one way or another.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL