Stephen A. Smith Argues Why Steelers Should Retain Justin Fields Over Russell Wilson
The question of who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback in 2025 is a big one this offseason as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to become free agents.
Will the Steelers retain both of them, one of them or neither of them, starting from scratch again? The answer is still unclear. However, Steelers owner Art Rooney said it was "unlikely" the team would bring back both of them. Wilson has made it known how he wants to remain with the Steelers, even possibly ending his career with them.
Since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season following 18 years in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have started five different quarterbacks trying to figure out who the next face of the franchise is. No one has seemed to work out yet.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith argued on Tuesday's First Take that the Steelers likely need to start over again in 2025, but if they had to keep any quarterback, they should prioritize re-signing Fields.
"I would lean towards Fields ahead of Wilson because I think Wilson's showed us who he is and what he has," Smith said. "I think Fields is younger, the cap hit obviously wouldn't be as onerous, because of that, it gives you your flexibility."
Smith went on to argue how retaining linebacker T.J. Watt should be the team's "No. 1 priority," so having a cheaper quarterback like Fields on the team would help sign Watt, and other players, to an extension before he becomes a free agent in 2026.
He also emphasized how the team would have to work with developing Fields if they choose to keep him. Smith noted he doesn't know of any quarterbacks currently on the market who would be more appealing to Pittsburgh than the two they already have, so that's another thing to consider.
We'll see what the Steelers end up doing this offseason, but there will be change in the quarterback room one way or another.