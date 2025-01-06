Stephen A. Smith Crushes Tyreek Hill for Unusual Comments About Dolphins Future
Tyreek Hill helped the Miami Dolphins enter their offseason by making it clear that he's more than happy to entertain a greener pasture elsewhere after failing to make the playoffs. His coach, Mike McDaniel, seemed to suggest that Hill did not give maximum effort out there as the Dolphins suffered a lopsided defeat at the hands of the New York Jets. Hill, widely considered one of, if not the best wide receiver in the NFL, failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since 2019, in large part because of Tua Tagovailoa's injury and it's not sitting well.
With two years left on his deal, the situation could get extremely sticky.
Hill's comments were in stark contrast to those he shared back when he restructured his deal with Miami.
"I want to stay here in Miami because obviously this is where family is now," Hill said at the time. "Everybody loves it here. Family loves it, wife loves it, kids love it. So obviously I love it. I love playing for Coach [Mike McDaniel] and the team. My teammates are awesome so I wouldn't want to leave. The fans are awesome, too. I just love how the fans hold us accountable every day on Twitter. So we're getting better, I promise you. We're not just sitting around drinking smoothies. We're getting better."
Stephen A. Smith was asked about the development on Monday's First Take and he took the opportunity to be thorough.
"Hell to the no," Smith said. "Stay your ass right there."
"Life's a little bit different when you ain't with Patrick Mahomes," Smith continued. "We tried to tell you. We don't want to hear about no family now. You got your bag. That ain't family, bro. Family's the bag. Once you get the bag, family's taken care of. This is about you recognizing that life is a little bit different when Patrick Mahomes ain't throwing you the football."
The sound of Hill propping open a door and looking for any available lifeboat is not what the Dolphins want to hear. Sure, maybe it stings a bit considering how supportive and bold the wideout had been of Tagovailoa and that offense's potential in the past but that was then and this is now. Plus, any team entering into a contract with Hill has to understand that he's going to require a little more attention and will create a few more headlines than the average player.
If there's any silver lining for all parties involved it would be that emotions are always highest right after the final game of the season and can calm down with time and space. On the other hand it appears Hill has changed his X profile picture to a spoof of Antonio Brown, which doesn't seem good.
Safe to say things have changed. Whether they are irreparably changed will be revealed in the coming months.