Stephen A. Smith Makes Declarative Statement About Deion Sanders Taking Cowboys Job
ESPN spent the majority of Tuesday morning discussing the possibility of Deion Sanders becoming the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. This is despite the fact that Sanders told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was very happy in Boulder, Colo. on Monday night.
On Get Up, Mike Greenberg explained why Jerry Jones only wanted this rumor out there so that people would talk about the Cowboys and then spent most of rest of the show begging Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano, Jeff Saturday and Louis Riddick to play along and admit how awesome it would be if Sanders did take the job. He did not get any bites for the majority of the two hour broadcast.
After that First Take spent a little time talking about Sam Darnold's performance against the Los Angeles Rams before delving into the Deion to Dallas proposition. That's when Stephen A. Smith explained how and why it would work before very confidently proclaiming that if Jones offers the job to Sanders, he's going to take it.
"I'm saying Deion has that element," said Smith. "That element that Jerry Jones won't shun. Because it still shines a light on the Cowboys, but it doesn't dilute his shine. Both can be true. And that's why I think it could work. I don't believe Deion's sentiments about Colorado one bit. I've never believed that Deion belongs in Boulder, Colorado. I know he appreciates what they've done for him. Just like he appreciated the HBCU Jackson State hiring him. But in the end this is the damn NFL."
Then Smith laid out the case for Sanders not trying to coach Shedeur (and Shilo) in the NFL.
"And I don't want to hear about coaching his son either," Smith continued. "I don't believe that. Guess what? You ain't going to coach your son in college. 'Cuz he about to leave. OK? So evidentally you're prepared to coach without him on a collegiate level. Why wouldn't you be prepared to coach without him on an NFL level? I don't believe that one second. I believe if Jerry Jones offers Deion Sanders this job, Deion Sanders gonna take it."
As far as making a convincing case for Deion to Dallas, that's pretty good. Too bad Stephen A. didn't stop by the Get Up set this morning. Greenberg really could have used him.