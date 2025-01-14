Mike Greenberg Tears into Jerry Jones, Cowboys Over Deion Sanders
The Dallas Cowboys mutually parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday after failing to come to terms on a new contract.
With the franchise moving quickly on a head coaching search, team owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Cowboys legend and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders about the coaching opening.
Sanders confirmed the report about speaking with Jones to ESPN, but reiterated that he loves coaching in Boulder. But does he love Boulder as much as Jones loves the Cowboys being in the national spotlight? Any potential contract luring Sanders away from his position at Colorado would surely tell the tale.
ESPN's Mike Greenberg says that Jones might just be in this for the TV time.
"I have sat here every morning, for the last seven-and-a-half years and had all of you tell me, 'Jerry Jones likes it when Get Up is talking about his team,'" Greenberg began. "Well, there's no better way to do that - there's no more performative move - than to hire, by far, the most famous option to be your head coach, to make you...you will be the lead of everything, every single week, all of the time. And I think he likes it that way."
Sanders has proven he can coach at the college level. He has already completed reclamation jobs at two different levels of college football. The first was at Jackson State in the FCS, where he went 27-6, including a 19-2 record in the SWAC. The second, of course, is at Colorado, where Sanders took over a one-win program and in two years went 4-8 and then 9-4 this past season.
The Cowboys dealt with injuries this season, but would not need as significant of a roster makeover as Sanders's college programs have needed. Sanders has said that the only way he'd coach in the pros was if he could coach Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.
But could the Cowboys be a destination for Sanders, even if he can't coach Shedeur and Shilo in the NFL? Time will tell one way or another.