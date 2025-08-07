Stephen Jones Provides Update on Micah Parsons After Absence at Cowboys Practice
Micah Parsons was not seen participating in practice on Thursday, though he was reportedly in attendance at the facility.
There had been some rather optimistic speculation that Parsons was with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones putting the finishing touches on a new contract extension, though that turned out not to be the case.
After practice, Stephen Jones spoke to reporters and offered a brief update on Parsons, saying that although he didn't practice Thursday, Parsons remains with the team, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Parsons requested a trade from the organization on Aug. 1 after contract talks with the organization reached an impasse as the team reportedly attempted to negotiate a deal without the involvement of Parsons's agent. Dallas has indicated they have no intention of trading Parsons, despite the request, suggesting it was nothing more than a negotiation tactic.
Even after the trade request, Parsons had shown up and participated in practice to some degree, but reports suggest he didn't participate at all on Thursday.
A trade still seems as if it's the least likely outcome of this saga. For a deal to even come to fruition, a team would need to be willing to make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, while subsequently parting with multiple first-round picks and additional draft capital. Still, the longer this situation drags on, the more uncertainty it creates.