SI

Steve Spagnuolo's Wife Cooks Up Reward for Chiefs Player With Best Hit in Each Win

Maria Spagnuolo keeps Kansas City eating with her home cooking.

Patrick Andres

Steve Spagnuolo in the summer of 2024.
Steve Spagnuolo in the summer of 2024. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since his 2019 hiring, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has had his unit ready to play. Five of his units have finished in the top 10 in scoring defense, and two have finished in the top 10 in total defense.

However, Amazon Prime Video revealed during the Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday that Spagnuolo has added extra incentive for Kansas City's defense—in the form of home cooking from his wife, Maria Spagnuolo.

"She cooks up an entire Italian meal for the player with the best hit in each win," Amazon's Kaylee Hartung said. "After last Sunday, that was (safety) Justin Reid."

Hartung also noted that the NFL world—including Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who played for Steve with the New York Giants—swore by Maria's homemade banana pudding.

Between Maria's cooking and musician Taylor Swift's concoctions, perhaps this Black Friday's game should've aired on the Food Network.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL