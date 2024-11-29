Steve Spagnuolo's Wife Cooks Up Reward for Chiefs Player With Best Hit in Each Win
Since his 2019 hiring, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has had his unit ready to play. Five of his units have finished in the top 10 in scoring defense, and two have finished in the top 10 in total defense.
However, Amazon Prime Video revealed during the Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday that Spagnuolo has added extra incentive for Kansas City's defense—in the form of home cooking from his wife, Maria Spagnuolo.
"She cooks up an entire Italian meal for the player with the best hit in each win," Amazon's Kaylee Hartung said. "After last Sunday, that was (safety) Justin Reid."
Hartung also noted that the NFL world—including Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who played for Steve with the New York Giants—swore by Maria's homemade banana pudding.
Between Maria's cooking and musician Taylor Swift's concoctions, perhaps this Black Friday's game should've aired on the Food Network.