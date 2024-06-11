Travis Kelce Dropped Cute Quip About Taylor Swift’s Cooking Skills in Chiefs Presser
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion who’s making his mark as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, still gets shy when talking about his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Kelce stood at the podium during the Chiefs’ press conference on Tuesday ready to field any and all Swift-related questions, having already discussed retirement rumors. One reporter mentioned a recent YouTube video which showed Kelce and Swift cooking together and asked Kelce if he enjoyed cooking with his “significant other."
“That’s a good question,” Kelce said. “I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself. I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I would rather just keep personal.”
Then, when Kelce was exiting the podium, he added with a wry smile, “Taylor makes a great pop tart and cinnamon roll.”
Swift’s affinity for baking is already well-documented, as she memorably made pop tarts for the Chiefs’ offensive line unit and cinnamon rolls for Kelce during last season’s Super Bowl run. With Kelce and the Chiefs chasing the coveted three-peat this year, the international superstar may very likely have another tasty treat baking in the oven.
Swift is currently touring around the world but will be back in the states in October for another U.S. leg.