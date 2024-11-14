Sunday Is the New Moving Day in the NFL's Week 11
There’s a day in every professional golf tournament where competitors try to set themselves up for the final push on Sunday. It’s Saturday. Better known as “Moving day”.
On Sunday, we’re about to have a similar situation in the NFL.
The Week 11 schedule is loaded with terrific matchups headlined by the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Orchard Park, N.Y., to take on the Buffalo Bills. How good is that game? NFL on CBS will be there on location, taking a page out of ESPN’s College Gameday.
But there are other games arguably even more important, including one that kicks off Thursday night.
Washington Commanders (7–3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7–2)
If the Commanders win: Washington would find itself tied in the loss column with the Eagles, with a win at Philadelphia in hand. Looking ahead, the rematch is Week 16 and by that point, the Commanders could be in great position, where a loss wouldn’t do all that much damage. Washington’s next three games are against the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, with the first two at home.
If the Eagles win: Philadelphia would suddenly move 1.5 games ahead while ensuring a split between these two teams at a minimum. Over the following three weeks, Philadelphia has a much tougher slate, including games with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The skinny: Philadelphia, even though it’s leading by a half-game in the NFC East, needs this game more than Washington considering it’s at home and the weeks ahead.
Baltimore Ravens (7–3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7–2)
If the Ravens win: Baltimore would be in the driver’s seat, at least until it hosts Pittsburgh in Week 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 21. The Ravens will likely be favored every game the rest of the way, but their schedule isn’t easy with games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Eagles and Steelers left. Still, a victory in Pittsburgh would be a crushing blow to the Steelers’ hopes of an AFC North crown.
If the Steelers win: For Pittsburgh, there isn’t a bigger game on its schedule. The Steelers have one of the hardest roads in the league to the finish line, with the Ravens in Baltimore, the Chiefs coming to town on Christmas, a road tilt with the Eagles and two games remaining against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The skinny: While the division would remain up for grabs, the game is more important for the Steelers.
Seattle Seahawks (4–5) at San Francisco 49ers (5–5)
If the Seahawks win: Seattle has been reeling in recent weeks, including a home loss on a Thursday night to the Niners. The Seahawks began the season 3–0 before losing five of their last six. However, if they go on the road and win in Santa Clara, Mike Macdonald’s team would leapfrog San Francisco in the NFC West and wild-card standings, while gaining a half-game on the idle Arizona Cardinals.
If the 49ers win: It would be three consecutive wins for San Francisco, which is suddenly getting much healthier at the right time. Additionally, the 49ers would have a chance to tie the Cardinals atop the division. Already with two losses in the NFC West, a defeat here for San Francisco would hurt its chances to win any tiebreakers down the line.
The skinny: This is massive for both teams. The Seahawks would be on the verge of falling out of the playoff picture with a loss, while the Niners would have a tough road to win the division if they falter.
Kansas City Chiefs (9–0) at Buffalo Bills (8–2)
If the Chiefs win: The AFC’s top seed is eventually locked up. Kansas City would be at least three games up in the loss column on Baltimore and Buffalo with head-to-head tiebreakers in hand. With a victory, the Chiefs would move to 10–0 and the conversation would become about whether they can be the second team in NFL history to go undefeated and win the Super Bowl.
If the Bills win: The AFC East is long over, but Buffalo would have a chance to earn homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs for the first time since 1993, which is the last time the Bills reached the Super Bowl. A victory would put Buffalo only one loss behind Kansas City with a chance to overtake the Chiefs down the line.
The skinny: For any hope of hosting the Chiefs in the playoffs, it’s a must-win for the Bills. For Kansas City, it’s a luxury.
Cincinnati Bengals (4–6) at Los Angeles Chargers (6–3)
If the Bengals win: Cincinnati is back in the playoff chase after winning a key game. The Bengals have two games left with the Steelers, but otherwise have a favorable docket, including the Cleveland Browns, Titans, Cowboys and others. With nine wins potentially being enough to earn a wild-card berth, this isn’t a must-win, but a loss eliminates most of Cincinnati’s breathing room.
If the Chargers win: They’re all but ensured of a playoff berth barring a huge collapse. However, a loss and things get dicey. Los Angeles plays the Ravens, Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the following four weeks. However, they finish with the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. Handle business in those games and this weekend, and Jim Harbaugh is playoff bound.
The skinny: It’s a more important game for the Bengals, but the Chargers can’t afford to ease up with a tough month ahead.