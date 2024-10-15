Super Bowl Locations for 2025, 2026 & Beyond
The Super Bowl is the marquee event in American sports, and each year cities across the country engage in a competition to be named the host city for a Super Bowl. Hosting "The Big Game" comes with economic benefits as tens of thousands of people flood in for two weeks in February who wouldn't be there otherwise. It also is a mark of prestige for the stadium fortunate enough to host a Super Bowl. It makes for a competitive process.
The NFL announces host cities for Super Bowls several years in advance due to the preparation and planning required for a city to hold such an endeavor. Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, for example, was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That was announced in 2021.
To that end, where will the Super Bowl be in the coming years?
Future Super Bowl Locations
Here are all the Super Bowl locations that have been announced, stretching to 2028.
YEAR
SUPER BOWL
STADIUM
CITY
2025
Super Bowl LVIX
Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, La.
2026
Super Bowl LX
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, Ca.
2027
Super Bowl LXI
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles, Ca.
2028
Super Bowl LXII
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Ga.
Super Bowl Location 2025
Super Bowl LVIX, to take place at the conclusion of the 2024 season on February 9, 2025, will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. There have been a whopping 10 Super Bowls held in the Big Easy leading into Super Bowl LVIX and February will tie New Orleans for the most Super Bowls ever hosted with 11.
Super Bowl Location 2026
Super Bowl LX, which will occur at the conclusion of the 2025 season on February 8, 2026, is scheduled to be held Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Ca. It's the second Super Bowl the stadium will play host to after it held Super Bowl L back in 2016.
Super Bowl Location 2027
Super Bowl LXI, to be held at the conclusion of the 2026 season on February 14, 2027, is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Ca. It's a familiar locale for the Big Game in recent years as the first Super Bowl held at SoFi was back in 2022. It marks the ninth Super Bowl held in the greater Los Angeles area.
Super Bowl Location 2028
Super Bowl LXII, to be held at the conclusion of the 2027 season in February 2028 (official date TBD), will be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. It will be the second Super Bowl hosted at the venue after it played home to the 2019 Super Bowl.
When are Super Bowl locations announced?
Super Bowl locations are usually announced somewhere between three and four years in advance. The announcements often come in concert with big NFL gatherings, like owner's meetings or league meetings. For example, Atlanta was announced as the host city for the 2028 Super Bowl in October of 2024 during the annual fall owner's meetings.
Right now we know the Super Bowl locations for the next four years. In fall 2025 we can expect to hear about the 2029 Super Bowl.
Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?
A natural follow-up question to all this information is which city has hosted the most Super Bowls. There aren't many options given the NFL (outside of one season) has always given the Super Bowl to cities that reside in temperate climates or cities that have a domed stadium for their NFL teams. If it feels like the Super Bowl is just on rotation with a bunch of warm-weather cities and the occasional dome, well... That's by design.
All that is to say you shouldn't be surprised to hear that Miami has played host to the most Super Bowls. Of the 58 Super Bowls that have occurred, Miami has hosted 11 of them.
It won't be their record for long. When New Orleans hosts Super Bowl LVIX in February 2026, it will tie The Big Easy with Miami for most Super Bowls hosted with 11.