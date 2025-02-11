Super Bowl Viewership Hits New Record High With 126 Million Viewers Despite Blowout
Not even a blowout victory for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs could stop the Super Bowl from once again seeing record viewership.
A projected 126 million viewers tuned in to watch the Eagles' 40-22 defeat of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, a new record number.
Viewers were able to tune in to watch the big game through Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo, and NFL digital properties. Tubi, a streaming service owned by Fox, saw a record 13.6 million viewers tune in.
Though the Eagles held as large as a 34-0 lead over the Chiefs late into the third quarter in the lopsided upset, the Super Bowl still garnered record amounts of people tuning in to watch the game.
The game saw approximate peak viewership during part of the second quarter, when 135.7 million people tuned into the game. The second quarter is when the game broke open as Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. This period is when the most exciting plays of the game took place, but a Chiefs' comeback wasn't out of the question yet. It is also before the halftime show begins, all factors which likely contributed to the uptick in viewership during that time.
This Super Bowl breaks the previous record set last season during the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers, when 123.4 million viewers watched the game aired on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Univision.
Next year, the Super Bowl will air on NBC and Peacock. NBC last broadcasted the Super Bowl in 2022.