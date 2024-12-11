Super Bowl Winners, Scores & Champions of Every NFL Season
- Green Bay Packers
- New England Patriots
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Baltimore Ravens
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49ers
- Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
The Super Bowl is more than a game—it’s the apex of American sports and culture. That means the trophy the two teams play for is more than just a trophy. It’s a symbol of excellence that will be remembered forever.
Behind every victory there lies a story that played out over the course of months. As players and coaches overcame trials and tribulations to scratch and claw out wins, climb atop the standings and advance—and win—the biggest game in the world.
This list covers every Super Bowl champion.
Full List of Super Bowl Winners, Scores & Champions
Super Bowl
Date
Result
I
Jan. 15, 1967
Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
II
Jan. 14, 1968
Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
III
Jan. 12, 1969
New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7
IV
Jan. 11, 1970
Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
V
Jan. 17, 1971
Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
VI
Jan. 16, 1972
Dallas 24, Miami 3
VII
Jan. 14, 1973
Miami 14, Washington 7
VIII
Jan. 13, 1974
Miami 24, Minnesota 7
IX
Jan. 12, 1975
Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
X
Jan. 18, 1976
Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
XI
Jan. 9, 1977
Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
XII
Jan. 15, 1978
Dallas 27, Denver 10
XIII
Jan. 21, 1979
Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
XIV
Jan. 20, 1980
Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
XV
Jan. 25, 1981
Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
XVI
Jan. 24, 1982
San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
XVII
Jan. 30, 1983
Washington 27, Miami 17
XVIII
Jan. 22, 1984
Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9
XIX
Jan. 20, 1985
San Francisco 38, Miami 16
XX
Jan. 26, 1986
Chicago 46, New England 10
XXI
Jan. 25, 1987
New York Giants 39, Denver 20
XXII
Jan. 31, 1988
Washington 42, Denver 10
XXIII
Jan. 22, 1989
San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
XXIV
Jan. 28, 1990
San Francisco 55, Denver 10
XXV
Jan. 27, 1991
New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
XXVI
Jan. 26, 1992
Washington 37, Buffalo 24
XXVII
Jan. 31, 1993
Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
XXVIII
Jan. 30, 1994
Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
XXIX
Jan. 29, 1995
San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
XXX
Jan. 28, 1996
Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
XXXI
Jan. 26, 1997
Green Bay 35, New England 21
XXXII
Jan. 25, 1998
Denver 31, Green Bay 24
XXXIII
Jan. 31, 1999
Denver 34, Atlanta 19
XXXIV
Jan. 30, 2000
St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
XXXV
Jan. 28, 2001
Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7
XXXVI
Feb. 3, 2002
New England 20, St. Louis 17
XXXVII
Jan. 26, 2003
Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
XXXVIII
Feb. 1, 2004
New England 32, Carolina 29
XXXIX
Feb. 6, 2005
New England 24, Philadelphia 21
XL
Feb. 5, 2006
Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
XLI
Feb. 4, 2007
Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
XLII
Feb. 3, 2008
New York Giants 17, New England 14
XLIII
Feb. 1, 2009
Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
XLIV
Feb. 7, 2010
New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
XLV
Feb. 6, 2011
Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
XLVI
Feb. 5, 2012
New York Giants 21, New England 17
XLVII
Feb. 3, 2013
Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
XLVIII
Feb. 2, 2014
Seattle 43, Denver 8
XLIX
Feb. 1, 2015
New England 28, Seattle 24
50
Feb. 7, 2016
Denver 24, Carolina 10
LI
Feb. 5, 2017
New England 34, Atlanta 28
LII
Feb. 4, 2018
Philadelphia 41, New England 33
LIII
Feb. 3, 2019
New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
LIV
Feb. 2, 2020
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
LV
Feb. 7, 2021
Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
LVI
Feb. 13, 2022
Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20
LVII
Feb. 12, 2023
Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35
LVIII
Feb. 11, 2024
Kansas City 25, San Francisco 22
The First Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs (1967)
The first Super Bowl certainly lacked the pageantry that current iterations have, it was still a crucial milestone in the history of professional football.
It was called the AFL-NFL World Championship and featured Vince Lombardi and the Packers defeating the Chiefs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 35-10 on Jan. 15, 1967. With Super Bowl ticket prices routinely hitting $1,000+ today, it might be a bit shocking to know that Super Bowl I failed to sell out, with more than 30,000 empty seats at kickoff.
Still, more than 50 million Americans tuned into both CBS and NBC to watch the game. It confirmed that public interest was definitely there for a championship game.
The Packers would also win Super Bowl II, and in 1970, the NFL would rename the “World Professional Football Championship Trophy” to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Notable Super Bowl Dynasties
In a league that demands parity from its members, some NFL franchises haven’t just climbed to the mountaintop but managed to establish residency there.
Dallas Cowboys: Dallas won three titles in four years (1992, 1993 and 1995), all of which came in dominant fashion. Led by Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith, the Cowboys fell just short of the Super Bowl in 1994. Some say that Dallas’ roster being so good was the reason the NFL instituted the free agency policy we’re now so familiar with in 1993.
San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers captured four championships in nine years (1981, 1984, 1988 and 1989) and did so with two different quarterbacks and coaches. Quarterback Joe Montana and head coach Bill Walsh won the first three, with Steve Young and George Seifert winning the last. San Francisco’s West Coast offensive scheme revolutionized the NFL, and the team was fortunate enough to have two Hall of Fame quarterbacks through the 1980s and ’90s.
New England Patriots: New England has created two individual dynasties since 2001. The Patriots won three titles in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004) in the early 2000s and then won three in five years (2014, 2016 and 2018) in the 2010s. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady remained constants for both runs.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh won four championships in six years (1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979), dominating the ’70s. The Steelers remain the only franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls on two separate occasions.
Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City is the NFL’s latest dynasty, capturing three Super Bowls in a five-year span (2019, 2022 and 2023). The Chiefs also appeared in a fourth Super Bowl during that stretch, but fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City is currently one of the favorites to appear in Super Bowl LIX.
Super Bowl MVPs: The Players Who Defined Championship Games
Player
Team
Super Bowl
Bart Starr (QB)
Green Bay Packers
I
Bart Starr (QB)
Green Bay Packers
II
Joe Namath (QB)
New York Jets
III
Len Dawson (QB)
Kansas City Chiefs
IV
Chuck Howley (LB)
Dallas Cowboys
V
Roger Staubach (QB)
Dallas Cowboys
VI
Jake Scott (S)
Miami Dolphins
VII
Larry Csonka (FB)
Miami Dolphins
VIII
Franco Harris (RB)
Pittsburgh Steelers
IX
Lynn Swann (WR)
Pittsburgh Steelers
X
Fred Biletnikoff
Oakland Raiders
XI
Harvey Martin (DL) & Randy White (DL)
Dallas Cowboys
XII
Terry Bradshaw (QB)
Pittsburgh Steelers
XIII
Terry Bradshaw (QB)
Pittsburgh Steelers
XIV
Jim Plunkett (QB)
Oakland Raiders
XV
Joe Montana (QB)
San Francisco 49ers
XVI
John Riggins (RB)
Washington
XVII
Marcus Allen (RB)
Los Angeles Raiders
XVIII
Joe Montana (QB)
San Francisco 49ers
XIX
Richard Dent (DE)
Chicago Bears
XX
Phil Simms (QB)
New York Giants
XXI
Doug Williams (QB)
Washington
XXII
Jerry Rice (WR)
San Francisco 49ers
XXIII
Joe Montana (QB)
San Francisco 49ers
XXIV
Ottis Anderson (RB)
New York Giants
XXV
Mark Rypien (QB)
Washington
XXVI
Troy Aikman (QB)
Dallas Cowboys
XXVII
Emmitt Smith (RB)
Dallas Cowboys
XXVIII
Steve Young (QB)
San Francisco 49ers
XXIX
Larry Brown (CB)
Dallas Cowboys
XXX
Desmond Howard (KR)
Green Bay Packers
XXXI
Terrell Davis (RB)
Denver Broncos
XXXII
John Elway (QB)
Denver Broncos
XXXIII
Kurt Warner (QB)
St. Louis Rams
XXXIV
Ray Lewis (LB)
Baltimore Ravens
XXXV
Tom Brady (QB)
New England Patriots
XXXVI
Dexter Jackson (CB)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
XXXVII
Tom Brady (QB)
New England Patriots
XXXVIII
Deion Branch (WR)
New England Patriots
XXXIX
Hines Ward (WR)
Pittsburgh Steelers
XL
Peyton Manning (QB)
Indianapolis Colts
XLI
Eli Manning (QB)
New York Giants
XLII
Santonio Holmes (WR)
Pittsburgh Steelers
XLIII
Drew Brees (QB)
New Orleans Saints
XLIV
Aaron Rodgers (QB)
Green Bay Packers
XLV
Eli Manning (QB)
New York Giants
XLVI
Joe Flacco (QB)
Baltimore Ravens
XLVII
Malcolm Smith (LB)
Seattle Seahawks
XLVIII
Tom Brady (QB)
New England Patriots
XLIX
Von Miller (LB)
Denver Broncos
50
Tom Brady (QB)
New England Patriots
LI
Nick Foles (QB)
Philadelphia Eagles
LII
Julian Edelman (WR)
New England Patriots
LIII
Patrick Mahomes (QB)
Kansas City Chiefs
LIV
Tom Brady (QB)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LV
Cooper Kupp (WR)
Los Angeles Rams
LVI
Patrick Mahomes (QB)
Kansas City Chiefs
LVII
Patrick Mahomes (QB)
Kansas City Chiefs
LVIII
The Largest and Smallest Margins of Victory in Super Bowl History
The biggest blowout in Super Bowl history came on Jan. 28, 1990. The 49ers decimated the Denver Broncos 55–10 at Super Bowl XXIV. Three first-half touchdown passes from Montana had San Francisco up 27–3 at halftime. Denver’s lone touchdown came in the third quarter, and the 45-point margin of victory stands alone as the largest ever.
The smallest margin of victory is three points, which has happened nine times. The first occurrence was Super Bowl V, in which Baltimore defeated Dallas 16–13. The other eight times all happened within the last 16 years, including three-straight times dating back to 2022.
Super Bowl Underdog Wins
The New York Jets defeating the then-Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III remains the biggest upset in Super Bowl history. The Colts were 18-point favorites before getting stunned by Broadway Joe Namath 16–7.
Brady and the Patriots’ first Super Bowl victory is the second-biggest upset. The then-St. Louis Rams closed as a 14-point favorite in Super Bowl XXXVI, but the Patriots prevailed 20–17.
The New York Giants upset a Patriots team that was favored by 12.5-points in Super Bowl XLII, preventing New England from becoming the second team in history to finish undefeated.
Viewed as an unbeatable team, the Minnesota Vikings—dubbed the “Purple People Eaters”—were 12-point favorites over the Chiefs in Super Bowl IV. Kansas City (and the AFL as a whole) wasn’t considered to be a viable threat, but it was the Chiefs who were victorious.
Notable Super Bowl Moments and Records
Brady has the most Super Bowl wins with seven and also has the most Super Bowl MVP awards with five. Brady is also the only player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in three different decades.
Three players are tied for the most Super Bowl losses. Offensive lineman Glenn Parker, linebacker Cornelius Bennett and quarterback Gale Gilbert have all lost five Super Bowls.
Ken Norton Jr. spent 13 years in the NFL with the Cowboys and 49ers. He is the only player in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXIX).
Jerry Rice has scored the most points in Super Bowl history. Rice scored 48 points with the 49ers and Oakland Raiders. Rice also has the most receiving yards with 589. However, Rice does not hold the record for most catches in a single Super Bowl—that honor goes to Patriots running back James White (14).
The most common matchup in Super Bowl history is Dallas vs Pittsburgh, which has occurred three times.
There has never been a shutout in Super Bowl history.