Super Bowl Winners, Scores & Champions of Every NFL Season

Nate Cunningham

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls.
The Super Bowl is more than a game​​—it’s the apex of American sports and culture. That means the trophy the two teams play for is more than just a trophy. It’s a symbol of excellence that will be remembered forever. 

Behind every victory there lies a story that played out over the course of months. As players and coaches overcame trials and tribulations to scratch and claw out wins, climb atop the standings and advance—and win—the biggest game in the world. 

This list covers every Super Bowl champion. 

Full List of Super Bowl Winners, Scores & Champions

Super Bowl

Date

Result

I

Jan. 15, 1967

Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10

II

Jan. 14, 1968

Green Bay 33, Oakland 14

III

Jan. 12, 1969

New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7

IV

Jan. 11, 1970

Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7

V

Jan. 17, 1971

Baltimore 16, Dallas 13

VI

Jan. 16, 1972

Dallas 24, Miami 3

VII

Jan. 14, 1973

Miami 14, Washington 7

VIII

Jan. 13, 1974

Miami 24, Minnesota 7

IX

Jan. 12, 1975

Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6

X

Jan. 18, 1976

Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17

XI

Jan. 9, 1977

Oakland 32, Minnesota 14

XII

Jan. 15, 1978

Dallas 27, Denver 10

XIII

Jan. 21, 1979

Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31

XIV

Jan. 20, 1980

Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

XV

Jan. 25, 1981

Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10

XVI

Jan. 24, 1982

San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21

XVII

Jan. 30, 1983

Washington 27, Miami 17

XVIII

Jan. 22, 1984

Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9

XIX

Jan. 20, 1985

San Francisco 38, Miami 16

XX

Jan. 26, 1986

Chicago 46, New England 10

XXI

Jan. 25, 1987

New York Giants 39, Denver 20

XXII

Jan. 31, 1988

Washington 42, Denver 10

XXIII

Jan. 22, 1989

San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16

XXIV

Jan. 28, 1990

San Francisco 55, Denver 10

XXV

Jan. 27, 1991

New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19

XXVI

Jan. 26, 1992

Washington 37, Buffalo 24

XXVII

Jan. 31, 1993

Dallas 52, Buffalo 17

XXVIII

Jan. 30, 1994

Dallas 30, Buffalo 13

XXIX

Jan. 29, 1995

San Francisco 49, San Diego 26

XXX

Jan. 28, 1996

Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17

XXXI

Jan. 26, 1997

Green Bay 35, New England 21

XXXII

Jan. 25, 1998

Denver 31, Green Bay 24

XXXIII

Jan. 31, 1999

Denver 34, Atlanta 19

XXXIV

Jan. 30, 2000

St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16

XXXV

Jan. 28, 2001

Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7

XXXVI

Feb. 3, 2002

New England 20, St. Louis 17

XXXVII

Jan. 26, 2003

Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21

XXXVIII

Feb. 1, 2004

New England 32, Carolina 29

XXXIX

Feb. 6, 2005

New England 24, Philadelphia 21

XL

Feb. 5, 2006

Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10

XLI

Feb. 4, 2007

Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17

XLII

Feb. 3, 2008

New York Giants 17, New England 14

XLIII

Feb. 1, 2009

Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23

XLIV

Feb. 7, 2010

New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17

XLV

Feb. 6, 2011

Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25

XLVI

Feb. 5, 2012

New York Giants 21, New England 17

XLVII

Feb. 3, 2013

Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31

XLVIII

Feb. 2, 2014

Seattle 43, Denver 8

XLIX

Feb. 1, 2015

New England 28, Seattle 24

50

Feb. 7, 2016

Denver 24, Carolina 10

LI

Feb. 5, 2017

New England 34, Atlanta 28

LII

Feb. 4, 2018

Philadelphia 41, New England 33

LIII

Feb. 3, 2019

New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

LIV

Feb. 2, 2020

Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

LV

Feb. 7, 2021

Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9

LVI

Feb. 13, 2022

Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20

LVII

Feb. 12, 2023

Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35

LVIII

Feb. 11, 2024

Kansas City 25, San Francisco 22

The First Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs (1967)

The first Super Bowl certainly lacked the pageantry that current iterations have, it was still a crucial milestone in the history of professional football. 

It was called the AFL-NFL World Championship and featured Vince Lombardi and the Packers defeating the Chiefs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 35-10 on Jan. 15, 1967. With Super Bowl ticket prices routinely hitting $1,000+ today, it might be a bit shocking to know that Super Bowl I failed to sell out, with more than 30,000 empty seats at kickoff. 

Still, more than 50 million Americans tuned into both CBS and NBC to watch the game. It confirmed that public interest was definitely there for a championship game. 

The Packers would also win Super Bowl II, and in 1970, the NFL would rename the “World Professional Football Championship Trophy” to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. 

Notable Super Bowl Dynasties

In a league that demands parity from its members, some NFL franchises haven’t just climbed to the mountaintop but managed to establish residency there. 

Dallas Cowboys: Dallas won three titles in four years (1992, 1993 and 1995), all of which came in dominant fashion. Led by Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith, the Cowboys fell just short of the Super Bowl in 1994. Some say that Dallas’ roster being so good was the reason the NFL instituted the free agency policy we’re now so familiar with in 1993. 

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers captured four championships in nine years (1981, 1984, 1988 and 1989) and did so with two different quarterbacks and coaches. Quarterback Joe Montana and head coach Bill Walsh won the first three, with Steve Young and George Seifert winning the last. San Francisco’s West Coast offensive scheme revolutionized the NFL, and the team was fortunate enough to have two Hall of Fame quarterbacks through the 1980s and ’90s. 

New England Patriots: New England has created two individual dynasties since 2001. The Patriots won three titles in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004) in the early 2000s and then won three in five years (2014, 2016 and 2018) in the 2010s. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady remained constants for both runs. 

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh won four championships in six years (1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979), dominating the ’70s. The Steelers remain the only franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls on two separate occasions. 

Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City is the NFL’s latest dynasty, capturing three Super Bowls in a five-year span (2019, 2022 and 2023). The Chiefs also appeared in a fourth Super Bowl during that stretch, but fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City is currently one of the favorites to appear in Super Bowl LIX. 

Super Bowl MVPs: The Players Who Defined Championship Games

Player

Team

Super Bowl

Bart Starr (QB)

Green Bay Packers

I

Bart Starr (QB)

Green Bay Packers

II

Joe Namath (QB)

New York Jets

III

Len Dawson (QB)

Kansas City Chiefs

IV

Chuck Howley (LB)

Dallas Cowboys

V

Roger Staubach (QB)

Dallas Cowboys

VI

Jake Scott (S)

Miami Dolphins

VII

Larry Csonka (FB)

Miami Dolphins

VIII

Franco Harris (RB)

Pittsburgh Steelers

IX

Lynn Swann (WR)

Pittsburgh Steelers

X

Fred Biletnikoff

Oakland Raiders

XI

Harvey Martin (DL) & Randy White (DL)

Dallas Cowboys

XII

Terry Bradshaw (QB)

Pittsburgh Steelers

XIII

Terry Bradshaw (QB)

Pittsburgh Steelers

XIV

Jim Plunkett (QB)

Oakland Raiders

XV

Joe Montana (QB)

San Francisco 49ers

XVI

John Riggins (RB)

Washington

XVII

Marcus Allen (RB)

Los Angeles Raiders

XVIII

Joe Montana (QB)

San Francisco 49ers

XIX

Richard Dent (DE)

Chicago Bears

XX

Phil Simms (QB)

New York Giants

XXI

Doug Williams (QB)

Washington

XXII

Jerry Rice (WR)

San Francisco 49ers

XXIII

Joe Montana (QB)

San Francisco 49ers

XXIV

Ottis Anderson (RB)

New York Giants

XXV

Mark Rypien (QB)

Washington

XXVI

Troy Aikman (QB)

Dallas Cowboys

XXVII

Emmitt Smith (RB)

Dallas Cowboys

XXVIII

Steve Young (QB)

San Francisco 49ers

XXIX

Larry Brown (CB)

Dallas Cowboys

XXX

Desmond Howard (KR)

Green Bay Packers

XXXI

Terrell Davis (RB)

Denver Broncos

XXXII

John Elway (QB)

Denver Broncos

XXXIII

Kurt Warner (QB)

St. Louis Rams

XXXIV

Ray Lewis (LB)

Baltimore Ravens

XXXV

Tom Brady (QB)

New England Patriots

XXXVI

Dexter Jackson (CB)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

XXXVII

Tom Brady (QB)

New England Patriots

XXXVIII

Deion Branch (WR)

New England Patriots

XXXIX

Hines Ward (WR)

Pittsburgh Steelers

XL

Peyton Manning (QB)

Indianapolis Colts

XLI

Eli Manning (QB)

New York Giants

XLII

Santonio Holmes (WR)

Pittsburgh Steelers

XLIII

Drew Brees (QB)

New Orleans Saints

XLIV

Aaron Rodgers (QB)

Green Bay Packers

XLV

Eli Manning (QB)

New York Giants

XLVI

Joe Flacco (QB)

Baltimore Ravens

XLVII

Malcolm Smith (LB)

Seattle Seahawks

XLVIII

Tom Brady (QB)

New England Patriots

XLIX

Von Miller (LB)

Denver Broncos

50

Tom Brady (QB)

New England Patriots

LI

Nick Foles (QB)

Philadelphia Eagles

LII

Julian Edelman (WR)

New England Patriots

LIII

Patrick Mahomes (QB)

Kansas City Chiefs

LIV

Tom Brady (QB)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LV

Cooper Kupp (WR)

Los Angeles Rams

LVI

Patrick Mahomes (QB)

Kansas City Chiefs

LVII

Patrick Mahomes (QB)

Kansas City Chiefs

LVIII

The Largest and Smallest Margins of Victory in Super Bowl History

The biggest blowout in Super Bowl history came on Jan. 28, 1990. The 49ers decimated the Denver Broncos 55–10 at Super Bowl XXIV. Three first-half touchdown passes from Montana had San Francisco up 27–3 at halftime. Denver’s lone touchdown came in the third quarter, and the 45-point margin of victory stands alone as the largest ever.

The smallest margin of victory is three points, which has happened nine times. The first occurrence was Super Bowl V, in which Baltimore defeated Dallas 16–13. The other eight times all happened within the last 16 years, including three-straight times dating back to 2022. 

Super Bowl Underdog Wins

The New York Jets defeating the then-Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III remains the biggest upset in Super Bowl history. The Colts were 18-point favorites before getting stunned by Broadway Joe Namath 16–7. 

Brady and the Patriots’ first Super Bowl victory is the second-biggest upset. The then-St. Louis Rams closed as a 14-point favorite in Super Bowl XXXVI, but the Patriots prevailed 20–17. 

The New York Giants upset a Patriots team that was favored by 12.5-points in Super Bowl XLII, preventing New England from becoming the second team in history to finish undefeated. 

Viewed as an unbeatable team, the Minnesota Vikings—dubbed the “Purple People Eaters”—were 12-point favorites over the Chiefs in Super Bowl IV. Kansas City (and the AFL as a whole) wasn’t considered to be a viable threat, but it was the Chiefs who were victorious. 

Notable Super Bowl Moments and Records

Brady has the most Super Bowl wins with seven and also has the most Super Bowl MVP awards with five. Brady is also the only player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in three different decades. 

Three players are tied for the most Super Bowl losses. Offensive lineman Glenn Parker, linebacker Cornelius Bennett and quarterback Gale Gilbert have all lost five Super Bowls. 

Ken Norton Jr. spent 13 years in the NFL with the Cowboys and 49ers. He is the only player in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXIX). 

Jerry Rice has scored the most points in Super Bowl history. Rice scored 48 points with the 49ers and Oakland Raiders. Rice also has the most receiving yards with 589. However, Rice does not hold the record for most catches in a single Super Bowl—that honor goes to Patriots running back James White (14). 

The most common matchup in Super Bowl history is Dallas vs Pittsburgh, which has occurred three times. 

There has never been a shutout in Super Bowl history. 

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

