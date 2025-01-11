NFL Insider Names Surprise Candidate to Watch for Raiders' Coaching Vacancy
Former Seattle Seahawks head coach and Super Bowl XLVIII champion Pete Carroll is generating some buzz through this NFL coaching cycle. He interviewed for the Chicago Bears' head coach opening on Thursday. He's expected to interview for the Las Vegas Raiders' vacancy early this week, as well.
On Saturday's Postseason NFL Countdown show on ESPN, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Carroll is a name to watch for the Raiders' job.
"I'm told [Carroll] is going to be a candidate in Las Vegas, somebody to keep your eye on," Schefter said. "Obviously Chicago has interest. Pete Carroll would like to get back into coaching after being out of the game last year. We'll see if he finds a way to land a job."
Also on Saturday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders are "enamored" with Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator and top head coach candidate Ben Johnson and "are willing to wait as long as it takes to secure [him]." Rapoport later confirmed on Saturday that Carroll would interview with the Raiders early next week.
Johnson interviewed with the Raiders virtually on Friday. He cannot interview in person with teams until after the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and if the Lions advance further, he'd have to wait until after the NFC Championship Game.
The Raiders may slow play their interview process to wait on Johnson, as Rapoport reported, but Carroll appears to be a real player for the job, too.