T.J. Watt Gets Big Praise from Kyle Brandt After Classy Move at Steelers Training Camp
Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt had nothing but good things to say about newly-extended Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt on Monday after Watt made time for Brandt's son at Pittsburgh's training camp over the weekend.
"My son Calvin's hero is T.J. Watt. It's not just his favorite football player, he's his favorite athlete, his favorite public figure. Calvin dresses up like T.J. Watt for Halloween. ... his whole room is T.J. Watt," Brandt told viewers during Monday's episode, as pictures of 11-year-old Calvin flashed on the screen.
And while Brandt was reporting from Latrobe on Saturday, Watt kindly made sure to squeeze in a photo with Calvin, who left the interaction shaking in excitement.
"I think people at home should know: You see these guys as athletes and you see all this money they make. When I have an exchange like I had with T.J. Watt, he was so kind and so generous and so cool and so well beyond the call of duty," Brandt continued. "My son was trembling when he walked away from him, he was walking on air. There is still a time in 2025 when little kids meet their heroes and they live up to all their expectations."
Watch that sweet clip, which includes a photo of Calvin and Watt, below: